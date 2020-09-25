Yvette Rose Alma Marie McPeek August 26, 1945 - August 30, 2020
The family of Yvette Rose Alma Marie McPeek, nee Lanoie, of Coronach, Saskatchewan, is deeply saddened to announce her passing on August 30, 2020. Yvette was born on August 26, 1945 in Willow Bunch. She grew up on her family's farm and ranch near St. Victor and moved to Coronach when she married William (Bill) McPeek in 1972. Yvette, who had trained as a nurse in Saskatoon, worked at the Coronach Health Center, she loved and took great pride in her nursing career. She enjoyed her time sewing, gardening and working on the family farm alongside her husband and children. Yvette will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. Her retirement was spent enjoying time with her children, grandchildren, siblings and friends.Yvette is survived by her loving family: husband William, children: Nicole (Jason) Coben, Angie (Les) Berner and Eric (Destiny) McPeek; grandchildren: Matthew and Marcus Coben; Kylie and Cheyenne Berner; Taylor, Declan, Liam and Mayzie McPeek, as well as her siblings: Jeanne Bouvier, Dolores (Joe Sabourin), Gerald (Lynn) Lanoie, Alice (Clifton) Baker, Colette Sabourin and Roger (Joan) Lanoie, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents: Corinne and Rosario Lanoie; her siblings: Albert, Pierre and Pierrette and her brother-in-law Xavier Bouvier.The Funeral Mass was held on September 4, 2020, at St. Ignace Roman Catholic Church in Willow Bunch with Father Clement Amofah Celebrant. Interment followed at Coronach Cemetery. Donations in memory of Yvette may be made to the Coronach & Area Health Care Foundation. Please join in remembering Yvette by visiting her memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Through this site, we invite you to share pictures and fond memories with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK