Our beloved mother, Betty Jane Clay Poindexter passed away peacefully 5-7-2019. She was born in Dearborn Michigan on 6-18-1933 to Edward and Alice Clay.She was the youngest sister to Lyla and Marge. Jane lived each day with laughter, positive attitude, and the love of caring for others. Jane's heart and the love of Christ led her to teach special needs children after graduating from Eastern Michigan U. She met the love of her life,Harold Poindexter on a blind date. They were married 8-25-56 and together raised 8 children and fostered over 30 fragile needs children and infants. Jane taught for Humbled ISD and was an amazing teacher, mentor, and champion for special needs children. She was named Teacher of the Year at Pine Forest Elem for 2003-2004. Jane loved the Lord and her life exemplified Jesus's love for everyone who knew her. Jane was preceded in death by Harold, her parents, sisters, and her children Krystle and Joshua. She is survied by her children Pete and wife Sandi, Mark and his wife Joyce, Ann and her wife Donna, Kurt and his wife Kathi, Debi Nash and her husband Gene, and James and his wife Carrie.She also leaves behind 14 grand children, 3 great grandchildren, and 10 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at Atascocita United Methodist Church on Saturday May 25th at 10 am. in lieu of florwers, memorial contributions made in Betty Jane's memory can be made to www.beanangel.org This is a charity benefitting special needs children.

