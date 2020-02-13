Gwendolyn "Gwynn" Malan passed away on January 22, 2020 at 97 years of age after suffering with dementia for several years.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter and her husband, Tom.

She is survived by her daughter, Gay Picker (Doug), granddaughters, Courtney Crawford (Trey) and Danielle Phillips (Matthew), three great grandchildren and other family and friends.

She will be cremated and interred with her husband at the Houston National Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the Spring at a time and place to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please do a "pay it forward" kind deed for someone else.

God saw you

getting weary,

And did what

He thought best,

He put His

arms around you,

And whispered,

"Come and rest".

The Golden Gates

did open,

You could no

longer stay,

And with

farewell unspoken

You gently

passed away.

To all who

have a loved one

Cherish them with care,

You'll never know

the heartache,

Until they're

no longer there.