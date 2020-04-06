Marcus "Marc" L. Martin passed peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 48. He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to David and Martha Martin. He was a 1989 graduate of Reynolds High School and shortly thereafter joined the United States Army to serve his country. His Army career landed him at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he met his future bride and best friend of 29 years. After Marc's service to our country, he continued to work as an Aircraft Mechanic and Safety Inspector in support of Fort Polk's aviation operations. As a longtime resident of DeRidder, Louisiana, Marc was a jack of all trades and a valuable asset to all he worked alongside. His determination to succeed carried him and his family through six states finally settling down in Atascocita, Texas, where he went on to continue a successful career as an Industrial Communications Engineer with FreeWave Technologies.

Marc never met a stranger. Anyone who met him, knew of his passion for football, mainly the Pittsburgh Steelers and LSU Tigers. He was a huge Ford fan and had the best sense of humor. He was not afraid to share his opinion or his political views with everyone at any given time. He was a friend to anyone in need and a strong supporter of his family. Marc was a genuine good guy who always had a positive attitude and a willingness to help.

He is survived by his very loving wife of 26 years, Terri (Hopkins) Martin and their two children, Connor and Caycee Martin of Atascocita, Texas; his sister Tammy (Tom) Plummer of Greenville, Pennsylvania; his parents, David and Martha (Stevenson) Martin of Greenville, Pennsylvania; along with several nieces and nephews, and many other family members left to cherish his memory.

A memorial service will be held at a future date and time.