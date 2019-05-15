Roger Warren Boles passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 76 surrounded by family. He was born on July 24, 1942 to Guy and Mary Boles in Marshall, Texas. He was married to the love of his life, Dennis, for 50 years. Together they had four children and many grandchildren who called him "Papaw". Roger enjoyed watching sports especially football and NASCAR. He loved cars especially Storm his 1923 T-Bucket hot rod that was kept safe in his garage. Roger was witty, old-fashioned, and a gentleman to the very end. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Guy & Mary Boles; his wife Dennis Boles and his son-in-law Arty Weber.

Roger is survived by his daughters Kim Melchor & husband Ray, Melynda Weber, Paula Baylot & husband E. Alex, Rachelle Baker & husband Kevin; grandchildren Jennifer, Kandice, Roger, Justine, Rochelle, Nathan, Kenny, Brittney, Kirsten, Robert, Dakota, Laura, David, Blanca; sisters JoAnn Hall & husband Louis, and Dana Davis. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sterling-White Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Sterling-White Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.sterlingwhite.com.