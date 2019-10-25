William "Travis" Rankin, 43, of Huffman, Texas left this world to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday October 18, 2019. He is survived by his parents, father, Bill Rankin of Gloversville, NY and mother, Deborah Rankin-Howard of Huffman, Tx, along with his loving wife and best friend, Christina Elena Duggan-Rankin, whom he married on May 18, 2013 and started a blended family with 5 beautiful children: Javier Patrick Duggan-Marino, Arianna Maree Rankin, Alycia Gabrielle Rankin, Patrick Isaiah Rankin-Duggan and Angelina Faith Rankin-Duggan. He also leaves behind a sister, Tammi Kay Neuman and husband Trent, brother, Tommy Allen Loomis and brother, William David Rankin. His mother-in-law, Elena Veronica Navlet-Duggan, a brother-in-law, Jesse Patrick Duggan and a sister-in-law, Ana Isabel Duggan-Newbold and husband, Wane Newbold, also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both sets of loving grandparents and his father-in-law Patrick M, Duggan.

Travis was an x-ray technician for Goolsby Testing Laboratories in Humble for over 12 years. He was also a jack of all trades, he could fix anything from automotive repairs to plumbing and everything in between.

He loved his kids and spending time with his family and friends. He loved basketball and loved going to the beach. He loved cooking and all sorts of music. He was an extremely talented artist and although his life was short, He lived it no holds barred. He was born with a heart condition and endured many heart surgeries over the years, but that didn't keep him from living life to its fullest. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and especially his wife and children. Rest in peace my sweet brother until we meet again.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 6:00pm at Victory Worship Center, 809 West Road, Houston, Texas 77038.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Claire Brothers Funeral Home, 7901 Hillcroft Street, Houston, Texas 77081. In lieu of flowers, a go fund me account has been set up to help with funeral expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/travis039-funeral-and-family-help