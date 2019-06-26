Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

Agnes Johnson

1930-2019

Mrs. Agnes Johnson of Boyle, beloved wife of the late Mr. Sterling Johnson, passed away at the Wild Rose Villa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 88 years.

Agnes will be remembered for her love of gardening. She spent many hours crocheting, embroidering and various other crafts, as well as playing her guitar.

Agnes is survived by her daughter Judy (Keith) of Sherwood Park, sons; Wayne of Boyle and Sterling of Lac La Biche, 7 grandchildren; Lori (Ward), Kelvin (Heather), Benjamin (Carol), Lee (Janelle), Tanya (William), Timothy (Lyndsey) and Kole, 12 great-grandchildren; Ezri, Brie, Shiloh, Hunter, Gideon, Sawyer, Alaura, Dawson, Ethan, Maddison, Dinessa and Sierra, her sister Audrey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Besides her loving husband Sterling, Agnes was predeceased by her parents Ted and Annie Larson, her son Dennis, brother Ernest, and sisters Beaty and Louise.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019,Not at the Boyle Senior Citizens New Horizon Drop-In Centre. Interment to follow in the Boyle Municipal Cemetery.

Those who wish memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta - #306, 10430 – 61 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta, T6H 2J3.

Agnes Johnson1930-2019Mrs. Agnes Johnson of Boyle, beloved wife of the late Mr. Sterling Johnson, passed away at the Wild Rose Villa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 88 years.Agnes will be remembered for her love of gardening. She spent many hours crocheting, embroidering and various other crafts, as well as playing her guitar.Agnes is survived by her daughter Judy (Keith) of Sherwood Park, sons; Wayne of Boyle and Sterling of Lac La Biche, 7 grandchildren; Lori (Ward), Kelvin (Heather), Benjamin (Carol), Lee (Janelle), Tanya (William), Timothy (Lyndsey) and Kole, 12 great-grandchildren; Ezri, Brie, Shiloh, Hunter, Gideon, Sawyer, Alaura, Dawson, Ethan, Maddison, Dinessa and Sierra, her sister Audrey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.Besides her loving husband Sterling, Agnes was predeceased by her parents Ted and Annie Larson, her son Dennis, brother Ernest, and sisters Beaty and Louise.A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019,Not at the Boyle Senior Citizens New Horizon Drop-In Centre. Interment to follow in the Boyle Municipal Cemetery.Those who wish memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta - #306, 10430 – 61 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta, T6H 2J3. Published in The Athabasca Advocate from July 2 to July 9, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Athabasca Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close