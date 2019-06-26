Agnes Johnson
1930-2019
Mrs. Agnes Johnson of Boyle, beloved wife of the late Mr. Sterling Johnson, passed away at the Wild Rose Villa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 88 years.
Agnes will be remembered for her love of gardening. She spent many hours crocheting, embroidering and various other crafts, as well as playing her guitar.
Agnes is survived by her daughter Judy (Keith) of Sherwood Park, sons; Wayne of Boyle and Sterling of Lac La Biche, 7 grandchildren; Lori (Ward), Kelvin (Heather), Benjamin (Carol), Lee (Janelle), Tanya (William), Timothy (Lyndsey) and Kole, 12 great-grandchildren; Ezri, Brie, Shiloh, Hunter, Gideon, Sawyer, Alaura, Dawson, Ethan, Maddison, Dinessa and Sierra, her sister Audrey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Besides her loving husband Sterling, Agnes was predeceased by her parents Ted and Annie Larson, her son Dennis, brother Ernest, and sisters Beaty and Louise.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019,Not at the Boyle Senior Citizens New Horizon Drop-In Centre. Interment to follow in the Boyle Municipal Cemetery.
Those who wish memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta - #306, 10430 – 61 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta, T6H 2J3.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate from July 2 to July 9, 2019