On Friday, November 1st, Annie (Onnie) Bernice Byrtus passed away at the age of 95 at the Athabasca Health Care Center. She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Joseph, her daughter Carol, her parents Thomas and Charlotte, and eight of her brothers and sisters, Olive, Della, Myrtle, Lorne, Audrey, Archie, Violet and Raymond.



She leaves to mourn, her daughters: Joan, Pat (Harvey); her son, Ronald (Diane); nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild: one brother, Russell, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



Annie was born in Ontario in 1924 and left home at a young age in search of a better life. In 1943 when

returning home from visiting a girlfriend in the west, she met her future husband on the train - a soldier,

who was on his way to Camp Borden, Ontario after basic training in Calgary. Joe was sent overseas in

November 1943 and they corresponded throughout the war and were married as soon as he returned in

1946.



Annie and Joe settled on a 160-acre farm north of Athabasca where they raised their four children. Annie

was very busy with the children, as well as helping out on the farm with cattle, pigs, chickens, gardening,

canning and baking. It was difficult with no phone, no running water, no furnace and no vehicle. She always

put her children first, helping them with homework, making sure they were clean and warm and had

something good to eat. When the kids grew up and left home she enjoyed volunteer work at the Lodge

and Extendicare along with her husband, as well as bowling, playing cards, crossword puzzles, reading and

some travelling to B.C. to visit and pick fruit.



Her most joyous days were when her kids came home for a visit along with the grandchildren. She loved to

visit, cook for them and play games with them. She spent hours and hours making scrapbooks for all the

grandkids, which included poems, pictures and newspaper clippings and presented each one with this gift

when they graduated. Then the grandchildren moved on to have families of their own and she welcomed

her great grandchildren and enjoyed doing all the various activities with them that she had enjoyed with her

grandchildren. She wrote and gifted a book to her children and grandchildren on the story of her life -

"The Road I've Travelled," which will be treasured and handed down through future generations.



In later years Annie and Joe moved on to the senior apartments, then the new Lodge and in 2012, where

she remained until her health started failing and she moved to Extendicare in October of 2018.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Senior Drop in Centre, Athabasca, Ab. on Sunday, November 24th

at 2:00 p.m. Her cremated remains will be interred in the Athabasca Cemetery, along with her husband,

next to their daughter, Carol.



Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to: Extendicare Athabasca, Attn: Resident

