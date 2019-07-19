Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Fay Rach. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

Bonnie Fay Rach of Athabasca, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 61.



Bonnie was born in Calgary, Alberta. In early 80's she met her husband Jerry and they moved to Madden where they took over the family farm and started their family. In 1999 they moved to Athabasca and started their dream of cattle farming.



Bonnie was an active member of the community and she spent many hours volunteering her time with the Ag Society, 4-H Clubs, and running a Local Gymkhana for her kids and their friends.



She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 35 years, Jerry, their children Leah (Mike) Olson, Kelly Rach, Trevor Rach, and her grand puppies.



She leaves to mourn her mother, two sisters, two brothers, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews and cousins.



She will be lovingly remembered as a soft-spoken, kind, and gentle person, who lived her life with strength, honor, and integrity.



A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 7:00 pm at the Athabasca Agriplex. Friends are encouraged to join the family for refreshments.



Donations can be made to the ALS Society of Alberta, 7874 10 Street NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8W1.

