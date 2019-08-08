Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lynn (Hennig) McGinnis. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary



It is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of Bonnie Lynn McGinnis (nee Hennig) of Athabasca County, AB. Bonnie died July 3, 2019 after a short but harrowing fight against lung cancer.



Bonnie was born on August 25, 1953 and grew up near Stony Plain, AB. She married the love of her life, Jerry McGinnis, on April 8, 1972 and had two children, Mathew and Jessica.



She worked as a hair stylist, a playschool teacher, and many years at Indigenous and Northern Affairs. In 1994 Bonnie and Jerry moved to Calling Lake, AB where Bonnie first worked for Economic Development; and then decided she needed a new challenge and joined the Volunteer Fire Department. That decision quickly transitioned to her attending Portage College to be an EMT and spending many more years caring for the community and finally back at Portage teaching future EMTs.



The best years of her life were spent building Jerry and Bonnie's Small Horse Ranch and Saskatoon U-Pick, fishing, watching the horse races, and making wine and quilts for everyone in her world. Her three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Søren, and Alarah were the biggest light of her life and filled her last years with immeasurable smiles and love.



Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jerry McGinnis; daughter, Jessica McGinnis; daughter-in-law, Delma Johnson; grandchildren, Damian Johnson (Christine), Morgan Johnson (Lydia), Mason Johnson, Avery Johnson (Cheyanne), and Savannah Johnson (Robin), great-grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson, Søren Westby, and Alarah Johnson; sister, Elaine Boychuk (Robert); brother, Wayne Hennig; many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family; KC and the horses; and her best friend of 16 years, Miss Mollie. She is predeceased by her beloved son, Mathew McGinnis; and parents, Edward and Friedelin Hennig.



There will be celebration of Bonnie's life held on her birthday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Calling Lake Rec Centre in Calling Lake, AB. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's name may be made to the Stollery Children's Hospital.

