Mrs. Brenda Ann Hanzel of Colinton, beloved wife of Mr. Leo Hanzel passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 66 years.
Brenda leaves behind to mourn her loving husband Leo Hanzel, daughter Heather (Richard) Berube, sons; Neil (Amy) Hanzel and Warren (Trisha) Hanzel, grandchildren; Katrina, Melissa & Justin Berube, Jerrid & Juliana Hanzel, Brooklyn & Tori Hanzel, as well as numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and their families.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents Harold and Joanne Borgen.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the All Saint's Anglican Church in Athabasca.
For those who wish, memorial donations in memory of Brenda Ann Hanzel can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association - Alberta Division; 320 Ledgeview Business Centre, 9707 - 110 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5K 2L9
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019