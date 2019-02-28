Cassie Ann Kanarek (1959 - 2019)
Cassie Ann Kanarek of Edmonton, Alberta passed away at home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the age of 59 years.

Cassie is survived by her dear friend Leonard, siblings; Stanley (Fran) Kanarek, Janet (Bob) Lacey, Barbara (Bob) Lupal, Anthony (Alexandra) Kanarek, Bernice (Stanley) Chamzuk, Francis Kanarek, and Tom (Shelley) Kanarek, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Helen Kanarek, brother Marion Kanarek and nephew Bobby Chamzuk.

A private funeral service and burial was held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C Church – Prosperity, Alberta.

Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Women's Outreach.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Mar. 5, 1959
