Cassie Ann Kanarek of Edmonton, Alberta passed away at home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the age of 59 years.
Cassie is survived by her dear friend Leonard, siblings; Stanley (Fran) Kanarek, Janet (Bob) Lacey, Barbara (Bob) Lupal, Anthony (Alexandra) Kanarek, Bernice (Stanley) Chamzuk, Francis Kanarek, and Tom (Shelley) Kanarek, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved dearly.
She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Helen Kanarek, brother Marion Kanarek and nephew Bobby Chamzuk.
A private funeral service and burial was held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C Church – Prosperity, Alberta.
Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Women's Outreach.
