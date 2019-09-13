On Saturday, September 7th, 2019, Dave Martin of Athabasca passed away at the age of 90 years. Dave is survived by his daughters, Debra Martin and Sandra (Doug) Slatnik; grandchildren, David Jan (Shauna) Godfrey, Cherie Godfrey, Corrie (Paul) Bovis, Jamie (Darryl) Brost, and Tracy (Braden) Desmet; great grandchildren Braden, Rylan, Rhys, Jolie, Rhett, Vida, and Eleanor; and his siblings Pearl Day and Fred (Elsie) Martin.
He was predeceased by his wife Louise, brother Clarence, sister in law Mildred, and brother in law Scott "Bud" Day.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in honour of Dave at the Athabasca Seniors Centre on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, from 1 to 3 P.M. Family and friends are invited to come by and share memories, refreshments, and music.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca Healthcare Centre Auxiliary Association, or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 17, 2019