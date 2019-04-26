Mr. David Neil of Boyle, beloved husband of Mrs. Karen Neil, passed away at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 68 years.
David is predeceased by his parents; Lillian and Carl Neil, daughter Courtney Neil, sister Annette (Ben) Van Leur, and brother-in-law John Mosuk.
David leaved behind to mourn his loving wife Karen Neil, son Michael (Tamara) Neil, daughter Thorine (Brent) Moffitt, grandchildren; Allen, Conner, Emma, Parker, and Kenny, brother; Bill (Trudy) Neil, Sisters; Lorna Mosuk, Pam (Cliff) Anderson, Joan (Andy) Hawryluk, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2019 at the Athabasca Multiplex with Pastor Al Plat officiating.
Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Cross Cancer Centre.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Apr. 30, 2019