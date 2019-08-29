Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Margaret (Letourneau) Lebeuf. View Sign Obituary

On August 25, 2019 Denise Margaret (Letourneau) Lebeuf of Boyle, AB passed away peacefully at the age of 90.



Denise was the 2nd child born to parents Oscar Letourneau & Margaret (Grove) Letourneau in Legal, AB. Shortly after birth, her

mother passed away April 23rd, 1929. After Margaret's passing, Denise was cared for by close family and friends when she briefly attended school. Denise and family moved to Lac La Biche, AB in 1942. In 1944, Denise started dating Florentin Lebeuf. On July 1st, 1946 they married in Lac La Biche. After many moves, and having their 8 children, their last home was at Skeleton Lake (outside of Boyle). Between jobs, family get togethers, and being a full time homemaker/mother, her favorite hobbies were crocheting, gardening, liquid embroidering, and berry picking. Denise and Florentin were famous for selling greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers locally and at farmer's markets. Her delicious, fresh homemade cinnamon buns and baked goods will be

missed by many.



Left to mourn are her 6 children: Dan Lebeuf, Marilyn Meichel, Sherry Robertson, Emile Lebeuf, Guy Lebeuf, Kim Lebeuf and spouses, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many other relatives and loving friends. Denise was predeceased by her husband Florentin, mother Margaret (Grove) Letourneau, father Oscar Letourneau, step mother Carrie Blough, brother Raymond Letourneau, baby daughter Margaret Lebeuf, daughter Marge Buzan. She will be missed dearly, and we cherish many great memories.



