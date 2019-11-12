On Monday, November 11, 2019 Dixie Ann Stanchfield of Athabasca, AB passed away at the age of 73 years.
Dixie is survived by her brother Max (Helen) Stanchfield, sister Ruby Johnson, nephews Shaun (Debbie) Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Craig Stanchfield, Kelly Stanchfield, Wesley Stanchfield, James (Amanda) Stanchfield and their three boys, Damon Johnson, nieces Tabatha (Rob) Calliou, Mariah Calliou, Cerra Calliou, Brenda Johnson, Dixie Lee Stanchfield, Ashley Stanchfield, as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Dixie is predeceased by her parents Ada and Alpha Stanchfield, brothers Wesley Stanchfield, Eugene Stanchfield, Lee Stanchfield, brother in law Raymond Johnson, nephews Scott Johnson, Kelly Johnson.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donations to the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Nov. 19, 2019