Donald Arthur Lewis
November 9, 1939 – June 15, 2019
Don passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre with his family by his side.
He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Cassie Lewis of 53 years, sons; Tracy (Sharon) Lewis and Garry (Dawn) Lewis, grandson Ethan Lewis, granddaughter Kate Lewis, brother-in-law's; Caz (Darlene) Kosinski and Greg (Judy) Kosinski, as well as numerus nieces, nephews and their families.
Don was predeceased by his parents Art and Molly Lewis.
Don farmed on the original homestead and drove a school bus from 1957-2012. Since then he has been semi-retired.
His family will greatly miss him.
As per Don's request, no formal service will be held.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on June 25, 2019