It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Doreen Legg. She passed away on April 21st, 2019 at the age of 84 years.
Doreen was born on April 23rd, 1934 in Rochdale Lancashire England. She immigrated to Canada in 1960 settling down in Abbotsford, BC. When she retired, she left Abbotsford to live in Athabasca Alberta to be closer to her grandchildren. She spent the last two years of her life very happily at the Pembina Lodge in Westlock, Alberta.
Doreen was an avid reader, an accomplished pianist, and during her youth spent many hours at the swimming pool. She was a member of a synchronized swimming team in Rochdale and coached synchronized swimming in Chilliwack, B.C.
She is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son David (Pat), daughter Christine (John), Alan Legg, grandchildren Stacey (Brad) Ryan, Daniel and great grandchild Ethan, brother Derek (Sylvia) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was predeceased by her daughters Janet and Barbara Anne.
As per Doreen's request there will be no funeral service.
If family and friends so desire, donations may be made as an expression of sympathy to Autism Edmonton Research and Support 101, 11720 Kingsway Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X5.
Westlock Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd. 780-349-3474.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Apr. 30, 2019