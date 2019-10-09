Mr. Edward Patry of Athabasca, beloved husband of Mrs. Sue Patry, passed away October 3rd, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Edward leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of 49 years Sue. His beloved daughters Michelle (Andy) Irvine, Carmen (Darcy) Bucholtz, Colette Boehlke and Denise Kryvenchuk. His fabulous grandchildren Colin and Sean Irvine, Shawn and Casey Bucholtz, Kassidy and Alesha Kryvenchuk, Megan, Cole and Mandi Boehlke.
He is survived by his mother Rose Alice and his brothers Bernard, Albert, Gerald, Raymond and his sister Jeanette. Also numerous nephews and cousins.
Edward was pre-deceased by his father Charles and his brother Paul.
The funeral service was held October 8th, 2019 at the Athabasca Regional MultiPlex. Father Paulson presided over the service.
For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Cross Cancer Institute or the Athabasca Palliative Care Unit.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019