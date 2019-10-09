Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ed" Rosychuk. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

It is with deep sadness we announce that on October 3, 2019, Mr. Ed Rosychuk of Boyle, Alberta passed away peacefully at the Boyle Health Care Centre at the age of 74 years.



Ed is survived by his loving wife Victoria Rosychuk of Boyle, Alberta, daughter Carrie (Sonny) Ranch of Gunn, Alberta, daughter Lori Thom of Lac La Biche, Alberta, son Edward (Al) Rosychuk of Westlock, Alberta, son Jonathan Rosychuk of Westlock, Alberta, stepson Dean Petterson of Boyle, Alberta, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 brother Nick (Evelyn) Rosychuk of Blueridge, Alberta, 1 sister Olga Angus of Drayton Valley, Alberta, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Ed was predeceased by his parents Harry and Verna Rosychuk, 1 infant daughter Donna Rosychuk, 1 stepson Marc Petterson, 3 brothers Russell, William, and Mike Rosychuk, 2 sisters Kay Holmes, and Ann Neilson, 1 brother in law Alex Angus, and his mother in law Millie Gawryluk.



As per Ed's wishes, funeral services will not be held.



Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019

