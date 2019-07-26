Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eli Martin Pedersen. View Sign Obituary

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Eli Martin Pedersen passed away peacefully in Athabasca County.



Eli was born in No, Denmark on August 22, 1935 to Mads and Anna Pedersen. He was the fifth child of a family of nine. He grew up in No, a small Danish village. His parents owned and ran a small farm along with a gravel pit. He attended agriculture school and served on the King's Guard in Copenhagen.



He immigrated to Canada in April 7, 1959 arriving by ship to Quebec City. Eli met Irene Kostiw (nee Kopchia) working on a grain drying crew. He fell in love with her and her family of three children. They were married on August 22, 1970 at St Gabriel's Church in Athabasca.



His is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter Ida (Bob Edwards) Phyllis (Andrew) and Quinton; daughter Audra and Darla; daughter Roberta (Jeff), children Martin and Sarah; daughter Tova (Gunnar) and their children Micaela and Anika; son Dana (Vida) and children Charly (Mckenzie), Jenna, and Abigail; and daughter, Benita. He has seven great grandchildren: Jack, George, William, David, Kodanna, Evelyn, and Lillian. He leaves behind his siblings Astrid, Svend and Johann along with numerous nieces and nephews in Denmark, Canada, and around the world.



Eli is predeceased by his parents Mads and Anna, brothers Jens, Erling, Egon, Henry, sister Jenny, nephew Henning, niece Laila, and grandson Corey Flanagan.



His memory lives on through his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. A special note goes out to the many friends he has made over the years. He will be remembered for his humour and joy of life and for saying: "A little hard work never hurt anyone."



