It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Marie Struski on February 28, 2019 at the age of 84 years.
Frances was born on August 29, 1934 in Edmonton to Ovide and Rose-Alma Boisvert. She was the second youngest of seven brothers and sisters. Frances married Joseph Struski on November 10, 1954. They resided and raised a family on their farm near Athabasca for many years.
Frances was predeceased by her husband Joseph on August 24, 2012, her parents, sisters; Simone and Theresa, and brother Joe. She leaves to mourn her three sons; Roger (Lyla), Glenn and Darrell, her grandchildren; Margo, Kelly (Andrew), Amy (Tyler), Haley and Dale, her five great grandchildren, sisters; Rolande (Walter) and Alice, brother Real (Evelyn), and many nieces and nephews.
In respect of Frances' wishes, cremation has already taken place, and a celebration of her life will be held this spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athabasca Healthcare Centre and Pleasant Valley Lodge, where Frances was treated with the utmost care.
Athabasca Community Chapel
3403-48 Ave
Athabasca, AB T9S 1M7
780-675-3996
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019