1928-2019



Mr. Frank Fred Kowalchuk of Athabasca, Alberta passed away peacefully at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 90 years



Frank was born on July 1st, 1928 in Athabasca to William & Magda Kowalchuk. He grew up on a farm in the Greyville District where his parents farmed for many years. Frank had 5 brothers and 3 sisters and was the second youngest of the nine children William & Magda Kowalchuk raised.



He attended the Greyville School in the Sawdy district and then went on to high school in Athabasca. At the time, there was a teacher shortage, so he took on a job as a Teacher's Assistant at the Forest and Parkview schools for a year in 1947. He made $5.00 a day! In 1950, he homesteaded a quarter of land north of the river. Soon after, Frank purchased another quarter where he built a small house and resided on this quarter the rest of his life.



For many years, Frank spent the summers farming and the winters working as an oil rig worker in Alberta, Saskatchewan, BC including Vancouver Island, and the Northwest Territories. He also spent some time in the Copperfields of Ashcroft BC. Frank met and made many friends during this period and kept in touch with them over the years.



In 1970, Frank decided to quit working the rigs in order to farm full time. Frank continued acquiring more land and for years raised crops, feed for his cattle, and worked his six quarters of land all on his own. In approximately 2015, Frank decided to retire due to health reasons. Frank raised one son Frank Jr or Frankie to those that know him.



In his earlier years, Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating at the lake. Frank's love in life was working in the fields; enjoying the company of many friends that would stop in for coffee; his grandchildren Kristen, Zachary, and his wife Emily; and his son Frankie and his wife MaryAnne. He was known to grow a nice garden and liked planting a few flowers around his place.



Frank is survived by his son Frankie (MaryAnne) Kowalchuk, grandchildren; Kristen Kowalchuk, Zachary (Emily) Kowalchuk, sisters; Margaret Shwaga & Mary Gislason, Sister-in-laws; Annie Kowalchuk, Mary Kowalchuk, and Violet Kowalchuk, along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families.



Frank is predeceased by his parents William & Magda Kowalchuk, Brothers; Bill, Mike, John, Nick and Gene and sister Nancy



A Funeral was held at the Ukrainian Catholic Church on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in Athabasca with Father Roland officiating. Interment was held in the Athabasca Cemetery.



A special thank you to the Pallbearers; Frankie Kowalchuk, Zachary Kowalchuk, Gene Shwaga, David Kowalchuk, Barry Kowalchuk, and Daniel Jewell.



For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Athabasca Healthcare Centre Auxiliary Association.



The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre during Frank's short stay and to the family members that took the time to look in on Frank, have regular visits, and who gave up time in their schedules to take Frank to his many appointments and errands in town. May he rest in peace knowing he was surrounded by many friends and family during his lifetime and was able to live his life on the farm until the day came when it was the time for him to be laid to rest.

