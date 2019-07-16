Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Schmidtke. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

















Mr. Fred Schmidtke of Athabasca, beloved husband of the late Susan Schmidtke, passed away peacefully at the Athabasca Health-Care Auxiliary on Thursday, July 11th, 2019, at the age of 90 years.



When I am gone, release me. Let me go

I have so many things to see and do

You must not tie yourself to me with tears

Be happy that I had so many years

I gave you my love, you can only guess

How much you gave me in happiness

I thank you for the love each have shown

But now it is time I traveled on alone.



Fred is survived by his brother Dan, children; Garth, Ursula, GretaLynn, Anneleise, and Marlaine, grandchildren; Jocelyn, Ted, Travis, Erin, Brent, Brandon, Alanna, Jennifer, and Joey and nine great-grandchildren



Fred was predeceased by his parents, Yohanne and Theofile; wife, Susan; sisters, Greate and Othiele; brother, Reinhold; grandson, Craig; sister in laws, Erna and Darlene.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Athabasca Missionary Church with internment to follow in Athabasca Cemetery.



Flowers are gratefully declined.

