Mr. Fred Schmidtke of Athabasca, beloved husband of the late Susan Schmidtke, passed away peacefully at the Athabasca Health-Care Auxiliary on Thursday, July 11th, 2019, at the age of 90 years.
When I am gone, release me. Let me go
I have so many things to see and do
You must not tie yourself to me with tears
Be happy that I had so many years
I gave you my love, you can only guess
How much you gave me in happiness
I thank you for the love each have shown
But now it is time I traveled on alone.
Fred is survived by his brother Dan, children; Garth, Ursula, GretaLynn, Anneleise, and Marlaine, grandchildren; Jocelyn, Ted, Travis, Erin, Brent, Brandon, Alanna, Jennifer, and Joey and nine great-grandchildren
Fred was predeceased by his parents, Yohanne and Theofile; wife, Susan; sisters, Greate and Othiele; brother, Reinhold; grandson, Craig; sister in laws, Erna and Darlene.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Athabasca Missionary Church with internment to follow in Athabasca Cemetery.
Flowers are gratefully declined.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on July 23, 2019