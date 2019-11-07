Mr. Fred Lachance of Athabasca, beloved husband of the late Mrs. Margaret Lachance, passed away peacefully at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 92 years.
Fred will be lovingly remembered by his children; Alan (Dianne) Lachance, Marilyn Rolingher (Sol), Farron Lachance, Carmen (Marty) Witney, Michelle (Andy) Hutton and Chere (Blair) Lutz, his daughter-in-law Anita Lachance, and brother Lloyd (Florence) Lachance, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Fred was predeceased by his loving wife Margaret Lachance, parents; Gladys Lachance and Joseph Lachance, son Joseph Lachance, daughter-in-law Barbara Lachance, grandson Fred Lachance, brother Joseph Lachance, and sister Adele Voaklander.
At Fred's request, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Nov. 12, 2019