Mr. George W. Edwards of Athabasca passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre at the age of 84 years.



George was born on December 21, 1934 to Jack and Geraldine Edwards in Athabasca, Alberta. George married Judy Edwards, nee Ryan, on April 11, 1959 at the All Saints Anglican Church in Athabasca.



George leaves to mourn his wife of 60 years Judy Edwards, his children; Bob (Ida) Edwards, Lyle (Bonnie) Edwards, and Mark (Tracy) Edwards, his grandchildren; Phyllis (Andrew) Pitura, Quinton (Emma Kravontka) Edwards, Joshua (Lindsay Wolanuk) Edwards, Vincent (Stephanie Murray) Edwards, Gaige Edwards, Danikah (Mark Laackmann) Edwards and J'Nay Edwards, his great-grandchildren; Jack Pitura, George Pitura, William Pitura, David Pitura, John Edwards, Brayden Edwards, Skye Edwards, his brothers; Jack (Betty) Edwards, Frank (Barb) Edwards, Albert (Anita) Edwards, his sisters; Phyllis (Bob) Gray, Evelyn (Gary) Schumacher, brothers-in-law Gerald (Dorothy) Ryan and Mel (Judy) Ryan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.



George was predeceased by his parents Jack and Geraldine Edwards, mother-in-law Doreen Ryan, father-in-law Archie Ryan, as well as nephews Scott Gray and Richard Edwards.



A memorial service for George was held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the All Saints Anglican Church with a private family burial to take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Huntington Society of Canada; 151 Frederick Street, Suite 400, Kitchner, Ontario, N2H 2M2. A Society that is very near and dear to the family's heart.



Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Aug. 20, 2019

