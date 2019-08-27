Mrs. Helen Kosinski of Athabasca, beloved wife of the late Mr. Frank Kosinski, passed away at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 92 years.
Helen leaves to mourn her loss her 3 children; David (Anne) Kosinski, Gordon (Gaile) Kosinski and Dayle (Walter) Onyschuk, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren as well as her large extended family including 2 step great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves 1 sister Josephine Orichowski as well as numerous nieces, nephews, their families and many close friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank, her parents, as well as her 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
A Funeral Mass was held at the St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Athabasca Healthcare Centre Auxiliary Association or to the New Pine Creek Community Hall.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 3, 2019