Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Jean (Zachoda) Werenka. View Sign

Smart, independent, meticulous and a master of anything she set out to do would describe Jackie.



She was not only given beauty but gifted with her hands and her mind.



Jackie loved her motorbikes and travelled many miles through the States enjoying the open road. Gardening was her peaceful pastime and she was happiest building or creating something. She hunted, fished and was just happy being outdoors. Waterskiing, skydiving and white water kayaking were some of her favourite activities in her younger days.



She was compassionate to children in other countries who had so little. Jackie packed suitcases of items to give to them when she would go on a trip.



She started her career in accounting and decided that being a welder was more her style.



**** We take comfort in knowing Jackie is reunited with her dad and will be growing flourishing gardens along with using their creativity to build beautiful things.



A wife to Tom, a daughter to Margaret, a sister to Caroline and Steven

And an aunty to Zachary



Predeceased by her dad Peter and her two kid-dogs, Cutie and Peaches.



No service will be held as per her wishes.



Tom Werenka

**** Margaret, Caroline, Steven and Zachary Zachoda

Smart, independent, meticulous and a master of anything she set out to do would describe Jackie.She was not only given beauty but gifted with her hands and her mind.Jackie loved her motorbikes and travelled many miles through the States enjoying the open road. Gardening was her peaceful pastime and she was happiest building or creating something. She hunted, fished and was just happy being outdoors. Waterskiing, skydiving and white water kayaking were some of her favourite activities in her younger days.She was compassionate to children in other countries who had so little. Jackie packed suitcases of items to give to them when she would go on a trip.She started her career in accounting and decided that being a welder was more her style.**** We take comfort in knowing Jackie is reunited with her dad and will be growing flourishing gardens along with using their creativity to build beautiful things.A wife to Tom, a daughter to Margaret, a sister to Caroline and StevenAnd an aunty to ZacharyPredeceased by her dad Peter and her two kid-dogs, Cutie and Peaches.No service will be held as per her wishes.Tom Werenka**** Margaret, Caroline, Steven and Zachary Zachoda Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Apr. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Athabasca Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close