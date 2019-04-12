Smart, independent, meticulous and a master of anything she set out to do would describe Jackie.
She was not only given beauty but gifted with her hands and her mind.
Jackie loved her motorbikes and travelled many miles through the States enjoying the open road. Gardening was her peaceful pastime and she was happiest building or creating something. She hunted, fished and was just happy being outdoors. Waterskiing, skydiving and white water kayaking were some of her favourite activities in her younger days.
She was compassionate to children in other countries who had so little. Jackie packed suitcases of items to give to them when she would go on a trip.
She started her career in accounting and decided that being a welder was more her style.
**** We take comfort in knowing Jackie is reunited with her dad and will be growing flourishing gardens along with using their creativity to build beautiful things.
A wife to Tom, a daughter to Margaret, a sister to Caroline and Steven
And an aunty to Zachary
Predeceased by her dad Peter and her two kid-dogs, Cutie and Peaches.
No service will be held as per her wishes.
Tom Werenka
**** Margaret, Caroline, Steven and Zachary Zachoda
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Apr. 16, 2019