Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Gray. View Sign

On March 6, 2019 James (Jim) Gray of Athabasca passed away at the age of 60 years.



Jim is survived by his siblings: Beverly(Art) Coakes, Ron(Linda), Glen(Gaylene); brother-in-law Mark; 5 Nephews Eldon, Landon, Kevin, Ryan, Jason; numerous Aunts and Uncles.



James was predeceased by his Mother in 2015, sister Evelyn Gingrich in 2014 and Father in 1993.



Jim will be remembered by many friends and biking buddies he hung out with for meals, coffee, rides and games of pool as well as his coworkers at Steve's Towing.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The Family would like to say thank you for all the condolence messages and support from Family and Friends.

On March 6, 2019 James (Jim) Gray of Athabasca passed away at the age of 60 years.Jim is survived by his siblings: Beverly(Art) Coakes, Ron(Linda), Glen(Gaylene); brother-in-law Mark; 5 Nephews Eldon, Landon, Kevin, Ryan, Jason; numerous Aunts and Uncles.James was predeceased by his Mother in 2015, sister Evelyn Gingrich in 2014 and Father in 1993.Jim will be remembered by many friends and biking buddies he hung out with for meals, coffee, rides and games of pool as well as his coworkers at Steve's Towing.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.The Family would like to say thank you for all the condolence messages and support from Family and Friends. Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Athabasca Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close