On March 6, 2019 James (Jim) Gray of Athabasca passed away at the age of 60 years.
Jim is survived by his siblings: Beverly(Art) Coakes, Ron(Linda), Glen(Gaylene); brother-in-law Mark; 5 Nephews Eldon, Landon, Kevin, Ryan, Jason; numerous Aunts and Uncles.
James was predeceased by his Mother in 2015, sister Evelyn Gingrich in 2014 and Father in 1993.
Jim will be remembered by many friends and biking buddies he hung out with for meals, coffee, rides and games of pool as well as his coworkers at Steve's Towing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.
The Family would like to say thank you for all the condolence messages and support from Family and Friends.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019