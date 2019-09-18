Janet Elaine Laporte, formerly of Hinton, AB, passed away at Eden House in Edmonton, AB on September 13, 2019 at the age of 62. Janet was predeceased by her mother Valerie Grace Laporte(Gosselin) in 1973, & her father Robert James Laporte in 1997.
Janet is lovingly remembered by her youngest sister & guardian Lana (Dan) of Edmonton, sister Kathy (Dennis) of Carvel, sister Candace (Doug) of Pigeon Lake, brother Glen (Jackie) of Calgary; and many cousins, nieces & nephews. She is also survived by her loving Auntie Louise (Paul) of Athabasca & Aunties Carrie, June & Ruth all of Edmonton.
Janet was born in Edson, AB. on February 22, 1957. For the past 30 years she has lived in a group home mostly in the Edmonton area. She loved playing cards; particularly Solitaire but also enjoyed war, go fish & crazy eights. She spent lots of quality time with Lana & her extended family; weekends at her house & many a holiday.
Janet our special angel; may you rest in peace.
The family has chosen cremation. Condolences if you wish may be forwarded to Hainstock's Funeral home in Edmonton, AB. A private family service will follow at a later date.
If you choose you may make a general donation in memory of Janet to the Shepherd's Care foundation/Eden house in Edmonton, AB.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019