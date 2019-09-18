Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Elaine Laporte. View Sign Service Information Hainstock's Funeral Home & Crematorium 9810- 34th Ave Edmonton , AB T6E6L1 (780)-440-2999 Obituary

Janet Elaine Laporte, formerly of Hinton, AB, passed away at Eden House in Edmonton, AB on September 13, 2019 at the age of 62. Janet was predeceased by her mother Valerie Grace Laporte(Gosselin) in 1973, & her father Robert James Laporte in 1997.



Janet is lovingly remembered by her youngest sister & guardian Lana (Dan) of Edmonton, sister Kathy (Dennis) of Carvel, sister Candace (Doug) of Pigeon Lake, brother Glen (Jackie) of Calgary; and many cousins, nieces & nephews. She is also survived by her loving Auntie Louise (Paul) of Athabasca & Aunties Carrie, June & Ruth all of Edmonton.



Janet was born in Edson, AB. on February 22, 1957. For the past 30 years she has lived in a group home mostly in the Edmonton area. She loved playing cards; particularly Solitaire but also enjoyed war, go fish & crazy eights. She spent lots of quality time with Lana & her extended family; weekends at her house & many a holiday.



Janet our special angel; may you rest in peace.



The family has chosen cremation. Condolences if you wish may be forwarded to Hainstock's Funeral home in Edmonton, AB. A private family service will follow at a later date.



If you choose you may make a general donation in memory of Janet to the Shepherd's Care foundation/Eden house in Edmonton, AB.

Janet Elaine Laporte, formerly of Hinton, AB, passed away at Eden House in Edmonton, AB on September 13, 2019 at the age of 62. Janet was predeceased by her mother Valerie Grace Laporte(Gosselin) in 1973, & her father Robert James Laporte in 1997.Janet is lovingly remembered by her youngest sister & guardian Lana (Dan) of Edmonton, sister Kathy (Dennis) of Carvel, sister Candace (Doug) of Pigeon Lake, brother Glen (Jackie) of Calgary; and many cousins, nieces & nephews. She is also survived by her loving Auntie Louise (Paul) of Athabasca & Aunties Carrie, June & Ruth all of Edmonton.Janet was born in Edson, AB. on February 22, 1957. For the past 30 years she has lived in a group home mostly in the Edmonton area. She loved playing cards; particularly Solitaire but also enjoyed war, go fish & crazy eights. She spent lots of quality time with Lana & her extended family; weekends at her house & many a holiday.Janet our special angel; may you rest in peace.The family has chosen cremation. Condolences if you wish may be forwarded to Hainstock's Funeral home in Edmonton, AB. A private family service will follow at a later date.If you choose you may make a general donation in memory of Janet to the Shepherd's Care foundation/Eden house in Edmonton, AB. Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Athabasca Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close