Mrs. Jean Bissell (nee Crawford) of Wabasca, AB passed away at the Wabasca Healthcare Centre surrounded by her family on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 94 years.
She leaves behind to mourn her children: Wendy (Fred), Robert (Shirley), James (Cheryl), Bill (Frances), Lois (Chris); fifteen grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Ralph as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sarge Bissell, and her brother Frank.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, at the Wabasca Field House, Wabasca, AB followed by burial at the Wabasca Community Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to the charity of one's choice.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Aug. 27, 2019