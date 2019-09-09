Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie Lund. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

Joan was at peace when she passed on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons and daughter-in-laws Randy (Mary), Glenn (Barb), Dale (Fay) and Jamie (Sharon) and grandchildren Jeff (Monica), Amber (Chris), Kirk (Chelsea), Jimmy, Dustin (Julie), Lindsay, Karmen (Jim), and Kellie (Keith) and Ken's children and grandchildren as well as eight great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will forever cherish memories of "Grannie Boyle".



Joan was predeceased by her husbands, Martin McNamara, Peter Shapka and Ken Lund. She spent her final years in the compassionate care of the staff at the Athabasca Long Term Care Facility as she suffered from the ails of Alzheimer's. In her younger years, Joan loved curling, playing ball, camping and fishing as well as being an active member of the St. Alphonsus Parish CWL. Joan spent many hours volunteering for Boyle community groups and was a good friend to many. Joan spent most of her working years as the bookkeeper for the McNamara Hotel, Marshall Wells Store and farms, Boyle Alfalfa Pellet Plant and Grassland Husky Service. She was also very active on the farms for many years.



Throughout her life, Joan was very close with her extended Derko family and always enjoyed getting together with all her families (McNamaras, Shapkas, and Lunds).



A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Boyle Community Centre. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Athabasca Auxiliary Long-Term Care Facility 3100-48 Ave, Athabasca, AB, T9S 1M9 or the Boyle Wildrose Villa Box 420, Boyle AB, T0A 2T0.



Joan was at peace when she passed on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons and daughter-in-laws Randy (Mary), Glenn (Barb), Dale (Fay) and Jamie (Sharon) and grandchildren Jeff (Monica), Amber (Chris), Kirk (Chelsea), Jimmy, Dustin (Julie), Lindsay, Karmen (Jim), and Kellie (Keith) and Ken's children and grandchildren as well as eight great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will forever cherish memories of "Grannie Boyle".Joan was predeceased by her husbands, Martin McNamara, Peter Shapka and Ken Lund. She spent her final years in the compassionate care of the staff at the Athabasca Long Term Care Facility as she suffered from the ails of Alzheimer's. In her younger years, Joan loved curling, playing ball, camping and fishing as well as being an active member of the St. Alphonsus Parish CWL. Joan spent many hours volunteering for Boyle community groups and was a good friend to many. Joan spent most of her working years as the bookkeeper for the McNamara Hotel, Marshall Wells Store and farms, Boyle Alfalfa Pellet Plant and Grassland Husky Service. She was also very active on the farms for many years.Throughout her life, Joan was very close with her extended Derko family and always enjoyed getting together with all her families (McNamaras, Shapkas, and Lunds).A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Boyle Community Centre. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Athabasca Auxiliary Long-Term Care Facility 3100-48 Ave, Athabasca, AB, T9S 1M9 or the Boyle Wildrose Villa Box 420, Boyle AB, T0A 2T0. Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Athabasca Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close