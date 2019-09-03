Mr. John Witney of Donatville, beloved husband of Mrs. Mary Witney, passed away at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 87 years.
John, known to many as Jack and to his family Papa, leaves behind to mourn his passing, his loving wife of 59 years Mary Witney, his son John Jr (Carol) Witney, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
John was predeceased by his daughters; Rhonda and Debbie, great grandson Drayson, and his sister Nora.
John was a caring, patient man and was adored by his grandchildren. He spent his life working in logging, construction and farming. He loved spending his spare time gardening and building various items.
With respect for John's wishes, John will be cremated, and no formal service will be held.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019