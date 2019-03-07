Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Walter Deren. View Sign

Dad passed away at the age of 85. He is survived by his children Sandy Deren, and Cindy Weber (Michael), grandchildren Ryan (Amy), Candice (Ryan), Cassandra, Crystal (Kevin), Sheldon, Carlena (Brent) and great grandchildren, Ethan, Isla, Hudson, Liam, Wendel, Nate and Casey.



Dad also leaves to mourn his passing Brothers Paul (Donna), Al, Tony (Margaret), Danny (Joanne), Leo (Gail), Frank (Judy), Eddy (Emily), Brother's in law Elwood Strand (Edith), Ronnie Strand, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dad was predeceased by his beloved wife Elaine in 2009, his parents Joe and Lena Deren, sister & brother-in-law Anne & Nick Litun, Brothers, Peter & Henry.



Dad was born and raised in the Athabasca area. He was a mechanic by trade, and owned and operated his own businesses in many different communities until he retired, to enjoy gardening, following his grandchildren in all their sporting and music activities, and following his love of sports.



A memorial service was held at the Athabasca Missionary Church on Friday, March 1, 2019.



We would like to thank all the Athabasca Extendicare staff for their care and support of Dad during his time there. Thanks to Pastor Al Plat for officiating, and many thanks to the Athabasca Community Chapel.

3403-48 Ave

Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7

780-675-3996 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019

