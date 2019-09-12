With heavy hearts the family of Mrs. Katie Karchmar of Athabasca, AB formerly of Boyle, AB announces her passing on August 25, 2019.
Katie is survived by her brother, Morris (Winnie) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman; parents: Anton and Mary Karpuk; three brothers: Charlie, John and Mike; one sister, Anne.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. at the Boyle Municipal Cemetery, Boyle, AB.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 17, 2019