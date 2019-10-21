Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie (Bahry) Kuzyk. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

Katie Kuzyk (née Bahry) of Athabasca, Alberta, passed away on October 17th at the age of 97, in Athabasca. Katie was born at the family homestead on July 4, 1922, and lived her entire life in the Lincoln-Forfar district. She was married to Peter Kuzyk on February 3, 1944 - a marriage spanning 48 years.



Katie was a thoughtful, generous, hard-working individual with strong connections to her family and her community. She was passionate about gardening, cooking, and all aspects of farm life. She will long be remembered for her volunteer service to the community through the Forfar Community Society, Catholic Women's League, Colinton Seniors' Club, and Pleasant Valley Lodge.



Left to cherish her memory are her children Patricia Sharko, Allan (Shirley) Kuzyk, Ernie (Diana) Kuzyk, and Shirley (Robert) Casavant; sister Rosie Guay; sister-in-law Anne Kuzyk; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.



Katie is preceded in death by her husband Peter Kuzyk; parents Katherine and George Bahry; sisters Mary (Nick) Philipzyk, Annie (Tom) Aitchison, Nancy (Andrew) Korenda, and Josephine (Jacob) Onyszchuk; and brothers Joe (Helen) Bahry, George (Lucy) Bahry, and Bill (Annie) Bahry.



The funeral service was held at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church in Athabasca, Alberta, on October 22nd with Father Paulson CMI officiating. Interment was at the Athabasca Municipal Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were handled by Athabasca Community Chapel.



The family of Katie Kuzyk wishes to thank the staff at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre for their outstanding and compassionate care during Katie's final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Lodge Fundraiser, the Athabasca Healthcare Auxiliary Association, or the Forfar Community Society.

Katie Kuzyk (née Bahry) of Athabasca, Alberta, passed away on October 17th at the age of 97, in Athabasca. Katie was born at the family homestead on July 4, 1922, and lived her entire life in the Lincoln-Forfar district. She was married to Peter Kuzyk on February 3, 1944 - a marriage spanning 48 years.Katie was a thoughtful, generous, hard-working individual with strong connections to her family and her community. She was passionate about gardening, cooking, and all aspects of farm life. She will long be remembered for her volunteer service to the community through the Forfar Community Society, Catholic Women's League, Colinton Seniors' Club, and Pleasant Valley Lodge.Left to cherish her memory are her children Patricia Sharko, Allan (Shirley) Kuzyk, Ernie (Diana) Kuzyk, and Shirley (Robert) Casavant; sister Rosie Guay; sister-in-law Anne Kuzyk; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.Katie is preceded in death by her husband Peter Kuzyk; parents Katherine and George Bahry; sisters Mary (Nick) Philipzyk, Annie (Tom) Aitchison, Nancy (Andrew) Korenda, and Josephine (Jacob) Onyszchuk; and brothers Joe (Helen) Bahry, George (Lucy) Bahry, and Bill (Annie) Bahry.The funeral service was held at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church in Athabasca, Alberta, on October 22nd with Father Paulson CMI officiating. Interment was at the Athabasca Municipal Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were handled by Athabasca Community Chapel.The family of Katie Kuzyk wishes to thank the staff at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre for their outstanding and compassionate care during Katie's final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Lodge Fundraiser, the Athabasca Healthcare Auxiliary Association, or the Forfar Community Society. Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Athabasca Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close