On the morning of October 22, Kirk Martin passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the Athabasca Hospital.
Kirk will be lovingly remembered by his sons Matthew and Kyle as well as his grandchildren Avery and Linden and all of his family and friends.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff at the Cross Cancer Institute and the Barrhead, Athabasca and Royal Alex Hospitals for the compassionate and remarkable care that Kirk received.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Kirk's memory to the Road to Hope Community Support Foundation, Box 182, Athabasca, AB T9S 2A3.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 29, 2019