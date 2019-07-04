Guest Book View Sign Obituary

The family of Kris Aaron Ramey is heartbroken to announce his passing. Kris passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, at the Athabasca Healthcare Center with his parents by his side.



Kris had a huge passion for sports, especially hockey. He spent many years playing hockey when he was younger and continued to be a part of hockey while he watched his sons play. Kris will always be remembered for his big heart.



Kris leaves to mourn his loving parents, Brian and Edith, his sons, Nayte and Donovan, his brother Kelsey and sister in-law Rachel, his sister Kara (Matt), his nieces, Renée (Carson), Emma and Brooklyn, his Grandma Darlene Johnson and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.



He was predeceased by his sister Keri, his grandparents Alfred & Millie Ramey and Arnold Johnson.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Kris on Monday, July 8, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Athabasca Missionary Church.



Published in The Athabasca Advocate on July 9, 2019

