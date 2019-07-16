Kyle James Ashmead was born on January 18, 1991 in Colinton, Alberta to Martin Ashmead and Janice Pitman (Ashmead). He is the youngest of three children, brother, Nolan and sister, Jessica. Kyle resided in Colinton, Alberta with his loving wife, Evelyn Ashmead. Kyle was reunited with his father on July 11, 2019.



Kyle was a strong, compassionate and loving man. Kyle will be forever remembered by his wife, Evelyn Ashmead, mother, Janice Pitman (Ashmead),brother, Nolan Ashmead (Kati Blouin), sister, Jessica Ashmead (Jeremiah Bickerstaff), nieces and nephews, Kaiden, Raine and Lincoln Ashmead, Amelia and Sia Bickerstaff as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Kyle was predeceased by his father, Martin Ashmead, in November 2017.



A service to celebrate the life of Kyle was held at the Colinton Community Center on July 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. There was an internment directly following the service at the Meanook Cemetery.



Donations to remember Kyle can be given to The Friends of the Eastern Slopes Association through the Westlock Funeral Home, 10004-105 Street, Westlock, Alberta T7P 1V2 (780 349 3474)