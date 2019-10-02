LeRoy Robert Overacker, 78, of Athabasca, passed away on September 28th, 2019 in Athabasca.
LeRoy Robert Overacker was born in Athabasca to Clifford and Dorothy Overacker on December 10, 1940. He went to school in the Athabasca area. LeRoy married Charlotte Dunkle on July 21, 1967, in Castor. Following Charlotte's death, he then married Janet Harvey (Scheerschmidt) on November 23, 1996, in Stettler, AB. He worked for Federated Co-op for 27 years, then for W.D. Solar and Pnewko until retirement. LeRoy had a passion for volunteering and was involved in Boy Scouts of Canada, Stettler United Church, Bar Harbour Church Camp at Buffalo Lake, Athabasca Recreational Trail Society, St. Andrew's Zion Church in Colinton and Road to Hope Community Support Foundation.
LeRoy is preceded in death by Father Clifford, his wife Charlotte, his brothers Wilfred and Verne.
LeRoy is survived by wife Jan, Sons Travis (Vicki) and Chris (Jodi), Stepchildren Grant (Germaine) and Marcia (Marcus), Mother Dorothy, Siblings Wayne (Maxine), Lorraine (Edward), Joe, Barry. Grandchildren Jeffrey, Christian, Connor, Noah, Savannah, Melanie, Graham, Lily, Jaxson, Hayden and Tessa and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Athabasca with Bishop Larry Robertson at All Saints Anglican Church.
Following the time of fellowship, family interment will take place at the Ferguson Cemetery, Hwy 55 East and Ferguson Road.
Memorials may be given to Road to Hope Community Support Foundation.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019