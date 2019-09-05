Martin Lloyd Pendrak

Obituary

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Martin Lloyd Pendrak August 31st, 2019 at the age of 47.

Marty leaves to mourn his loss Fiancé, Angie McConaghy; daughter, Emily Pendrak; son, Evan Pendrak; stepson, Chase Beauchamp; father, Barry Pendrak; niece, Peggy-Sue Pendrak; and nephew, Dustan Pendrak.

Predeceased by his mother, Faye Pendrak, sister, Crystal Pendrak, and brother-in-law, Chris Schlaht.

A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 in the Smith Complex.

A memorial trust fund for Emily Pendrak and Evan Pendrak has been set up at the Servus Credit Union Athabasca.

Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 6, 2019
