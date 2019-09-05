It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Martin Lloyd Pendrak August 31st, 2019 at the age of 47.
Marty leaves to mourn his loss Fiancé, Angie McConaghy; daughter, Emily Pendrak; son, Evan Pendrak; stepson, Chase Beauchamp; father, Barry Pendrak; niece, Peggy-Sue Pendrak; and nephew, Dustan Pendrak.
Predeceased by his mother, Faye Pendrak, sister, Crystal Pendrak, and brother-in-law, Chris Schlaht.
A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 in the Smith Complex.
A memorial trust fund for Emily Pendrak and Evan Pendrak has been set up at the Servus Credit Union Athabasca.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 6, 2019