It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Mary Coli of Athabasca, Alberta. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 88 years old.
Mary is survived by her children; Maxine Winder and Patrick (Tracey) Coli, 4 grandchildren; Rory Winder, Scott Winder, Chase Coli and Karsten Coli, as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Hugo Coli, parents; Natalia Nazaruk and Maxim Nazaruk, son; Grant Coli, brothers; Paul Nazaruk, John Nazaruk, William Nazaruk and Peter Nazaruk and son-in-law Rodney Winder.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, putting nothing above her family. She was an avid gardener, known for her abundant perennials, and plentiful veggies and fruits throughout the years.
Mary was also very proud of her work with the Athabasca Medical Clinic where she spent the better part of 35 years working with Dr. Wright, Dr. Josephine Brown, Dr. Mol, Dr. Oldale, and the many physicians that had come and gone over the years.
Mary was well known and loved wherever she went, she will be loved and missed deeply by all those who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, 5303 49th Avenue, Athabasca, Alberta.
For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.athabascacommunitychapel.com
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019