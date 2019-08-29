Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Florence (Wurtz) Tarrant. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

In Loving Memory Of



Mary Florence (Wurtz) Tarrant resident of Athabasca passed away on August 16, 2019 at the Westlock Continuing Care surrounded by her loving husband and family at the age of 94 years.



Mary was born on May 8, 1925 on her parents homestead in Guernsey, Saskatchewan. Mary was the oldest of five children. After her parents relocated, she spent many of her younger years in the Five mile creek district east of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Mary enlisted in the Canadian Women's Army Corps during the Second World War and met her husband; Stanley M. Tarrant in the service. Mary and Stan were married in 1946. In 1961 Mary, Husband Stan, Brother in Law Reg, and their families opened the first tire business in Athabasca, S & R Tire and Battery. Mary and Stan bought out Reg in the late 1960's and she handled all the accounting duties for the business until closing 30+ years later. Mary and Stan moved their family of eight into the County of Athabasca in 1962. In addition; to all her duties as a wife, mother, entrepreneur, farmer, grandmother, Mary was a Practical Nurse and worked many years for Blunts Nursing Home in Athabasca. Mary was pleased to serve as a volunteer of the All Saints Anglican Church lunch program for many years. She was a giving Lady who supported church and charities such as Heart & Stroke, Cancer, Diabetes, MS, Stars and the SPCA for many years.



Mary was predeceased by her infant Brother; Dwight, Father; Andrew Wurtz, Mother; Kathleen Wurtz, Brother; Bruce, Sister; Edna, Sister in Law; Gwen Tarrant, Brother in Laws; Ed Kimpe, and Bruce, Ken, Reg, and Charlie Tarrant; Son in Laws; John Mochid and Harry Wildman and Daughter in Law; Louise Tarrant in 2018.



Mary is survived and will be sadly missed by her Loving husband Stan M. Tarrant of 73 years, Sister Martha Kimpe of Grande Prairie, Sister in Law; Edna Tarrant of Gunton, Manitoba, Brother in Law; Lawrence Tarrant of Grande Prairie, Sister in Law; Dorothy Allison of Calgary, her eight children; Son Stanley L. Tarrant of Athabasca, Daughter Mary Wildman of Westlock, Son Dennis Tarrant (Doreen) of Westlock, Son James Tarrant of Athabasca, Son Robert Tarrant (Carol) of Peachland, BC, Daughter Patricia Breckenridge ( Morley) of Athabasca, Daughter Debra Tarrant of Skeleton Lake, and Daughter Kathleen Markowski (Don) of Sturgeon County, AB. Nineteen Grandchildren; Jason Tarrant, Lawrence Tarrant, Charlene (Mochid) Nyal, Carrie (Mochid) Baron, David Mochid, Zoanne Nielsen, Michelle Olson, Michael Tarrant, Scott, Jackie Erhardt, Douglas, Jamie Strembesky, Darcy Tarrant, Ross Tarrant, Marty Breckenridge, Kurtis Breckenridge, Patrick Breckenridge, Kaila Skogstad, Chelsea Markowski, Thirty Seven Great Grandchildren, and Seven Great Great Grandchildren, Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.



Mary's life changed harshly after suffering a massive stroke on January 28, 2019. She kept her strong faith, grace and kindness and endured throughout her final days. Many thanks to those compassionate caregivers and staff at the Athabasca Hospital and Westlock Continuing Care.



A Funeral Service was held at the All Saints Anglican Church in Athabasca on Wednesday, August 21. Thanks to Reverend Peter Yeung officiating, Ida Edwards pianist, Derko's Catering, Karen Bradfield, Jean Golonka, Dale Kapitaniuk, and Athabasca Community Chapel.



Mary was laid to rest with a Private Interment in the Veterans Field of Honour – Athabasca Community Cemetery

Those who wish, Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation



