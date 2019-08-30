Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

Mr. Nick Pacholok of Athabasca, beloved husband of the late Mrs. Betty Pacholok, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 88 years.



Nick is survived by his children; Wayne (Wanda) Pacholok, Vince Pacholok, Richard (Kellee) Pacholok, Leonard (Deanna) Pacholok, and Katherine (Kevin) Benson, his grandchildren; Krysta (Randy), Jayden (Brittany), Breanna (Billy), Genessa, Rochelle (Nick), Ethan (Nicole), Saige, Dane (Monique), Davin, Kylee (Ryan), Klinton, Chantelle (Craig), and Travis, his great-grandchildren; Landyn, Lexi, Ashaiya, Lennon, Jack, Nicholas, Atticus, Avery, and Kaydance, his siblings; John (Olga) Pacholok, Bill (Janet) Pacholok, and Steve Pacholok as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.



Nick was predeceased by his loving wife Betty Pacholok, and his brothers Mike Pacholok and Alex Pacholok.



Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the Athabasca Community Chapel on Friday, September 6, 2019 between 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church with Pastor David Neufeld officiating.



Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation in Nick's memory.

