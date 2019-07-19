Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Margaret Bourque. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 1605 - 100 Street S.E. Calgary , AB T1X 0L4 (403)-272-5555 Obituary

Nora Margaret Bourke passed away in Calgary on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 89 years.



Nora was born to parents Harry and Anna Witney in Athabasca, AB. She lived with her parents and brothers on the family farm in Donatville and attended school there and in Athabasca. Nora married Edwin Read in 1950; they had two daughters Beverley and Donna. Her second marriage to Norbert Bourke was on April 23, 1958. Nora had 5 more daughters and one son: Karen, Lynne, Ferne, Glenn, Cindy and Carol. She lived in the Donatville area until 1960 when the family moved to B.C. eventually settling in Golden. Nora lived there for 47 years; after her children were older, Nora returned to work. Her most significant job was at the Golden Husky Restaurant where she was employed as a line/prep-cook and baker for 27 years. Nora was renowned for her soups and pies. Nora had a second job selling Avon and was regularly honored with many awards as top sales representative in the region. After a life changing event in 2007, Nora joined four of her daughters in Calgary where she enjoyed the remainder of her life for the next 12 years. Nora was always very outgoing and accepting, making many friends in her life.



Family was Nora's passion; the mother of 8, grandmother to 27, great grandmother to 16 and great great grandmother to 2. She will be greatly missed by her family: Bev Read (Len Degenhardt), grandchild Shelley Bunting, great-grandchildren Anthony Aguilar, Genevieve Moore; Donna Bernreuther, grandson Paul Bourke, great-grandchildren Eddie (Robyn) Bourke, Lee Bourke (Lily Walroth) and their mother Carla Schaay, great-great grandchildren Aubree and Benjamin Bourke; Karen (Mac) Dingwall, grandchildren Colin (Sydney) Wolf, Caleigh (Sacha) Crow; Lynne (Rick) Barisoff, grandchildren Erin Barisoff-Harris (Tim Harris), Wesley Barisoff (John Simpson), Jamie Barisoff, Michelle Barisoff, great grandchildren Emma and Victoria Barisoff-Harris; Ferne (Vince) Strain, grandchildren Cassandra (Patrick) Bailey, Bryson (Nobel) Strain, Jasmine Strain, Trina Strain, Desiree Strain (Nick Trarup), Jean Strain, Jason Strain, Jolene Strain, Jayden Vell, Christine Strain, great grandchildren Ivy, Sophie, Maddison, Jordyn, Joseph and Anthina Strain, Paige Bailey; Glenn (Louise) Bourke, grandchildren Kim Bourke (Scott Courtney), Jesse (Deja) Bourke, great grandchild Bentley Bourke; Cindy Davis (Stephane Gelinas), grandchildren Damian, Noah and Olivia Davis, Alexi Gelinas; Carolyn (Raymond) Gelette, grandchildren Ryan Gelette (Amie Spellman), Brent Gelette, great grandchildren Lily Gelette, Knoxley Roach and their mother Sarah MacKenzie. Nora is also survived by her brothers, Edward Witney, Jack Witney and Hugh Witney. She is predeceased by her grandson David Rouzault.



Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Mountain View Funeral Home, (Prairie View Chapel, 1605 – 100 Street SE, Calgary) on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Robert McClure United Church, 5510 - 26 Avenue N.E., Calgary on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior to the Service.



In lieu of flowers friends are invited to make a donation to Inn From the Cold or Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary. To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca

Published in The Athabasca Advocate on July 30, 2019

