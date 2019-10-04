Ovilla "Slim" Gauthier (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Athabasca Community Chapel
3403-48 Ave
Athabasca, AB
T9S 1M7
(780)-675-3996
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Athabasca Community Chapel
3403-48 Ave
Athabasca, AB T9S 1M7
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church
Obituary

Mr. Ovilla "Slim" Gauthier of Lac La Biche passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 99 years.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects between 7:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Athabasca Community Chapel.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church. Interment to follow in the Athabasca Community Cemetery.

Athabasca Community Chapel in care of Arrangements.

Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019
