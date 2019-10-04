Mr. Ovilla "Slim" Gauthier of Lac La Biche passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 99 years.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects between 7:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Athabasca Community Chapel.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church. Interment to follow in the Athabasca Community Cemetery.
Athabasca Community Chapel in care of Arrangements.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019