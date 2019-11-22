On November 16, Peter Green, aged 63, rode on to eternally greener pastures after passing away suddenly at home from probable pulmonary embolism. The family wishes to express sincerest thanks to all rescue personnel (ambulance and fire-rescue units) who worked so valiantly to call him back, as well as to the two attending RCMP members who conducted their investigation with compassion and professionalism.
He is survived by Janice, his wife of 28 years, his brother Philip (Roxanne) and sister Denise Scott of Arthur, ON; as well as his two step-children, Duncan Johnson (Cynthia Fuhrer) of Edmonton, and Karen Johnson (Andrea Allen) of London, ON; and his three grandchildren, Sabian Compri-Johnson (Liam) of Toronto, ON, Chloe and Isaac Fuhrer-Johnson of Edmonton.
Care and cremation by Athabasca Community Chapel. A Celebration of Life for family and friends is being planned for Summer, 2020.
Please direct donations in his memory to the Quilting For Humanity Society (Box 1103, Athabasca T9S 2A9) who will greatly miss his help setting up and taking down their workshop in the Legion basement each month; or to any other worthy local Athabasca volunteer-driven organizations such as Road To Hope, Words Work Literacy Society, and the Athabasca & District Senior Citizens Society.
Happy Trails, Peter!
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019