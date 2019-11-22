Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Green. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

On November 16, Peter Green, aged 63, rode on to eternally greener pastures after passing away suddenly at home from probable pulmonary embolism. The family wishes to express sincerest thanks to all rescue personnel (ambulance and fire-rescue units) who worked so valiantly to call him back, as well as to the two attending RCMP members who conducted their investigation with compassion and professionalism.



He is survived by Janice, his wife of 28 years, his brother Philip (Roxanne) and sister Denise Scott of Arthur, ON; as well as his two step-children, Duncan Johnson (Cynthia Fuhrer) of Edmonton, and Karen Johnson (Andrea Allen) of London, ON; and his three grandchildren, Sabian Compri-Johnson (Liam) of Toronto, ON, Chloe and Isaac Fuhrer-Johnson of Edmonton.



Care and cremation by Athabasca Community Chapel. A Celebration of Life for family and friends is being planned for Summer, 2020.



Please direct donations in his memory to the Quilting For Humanity Society (Box 1103, Athabasca T9S 2A9) who will greatly miss his help setting up and taking down their workshop in the Legion basement each month; or to any other worthy local Athabasca volunteer-driven organizations such as Road To Hope, Words Work Literacy Society, and the Athabasca & District Senior Citizens Society.



Happy Trails, Peter!

On November 16, Peter Green, aged 63, rode on to eternally greener pastures after passing away suddenly at home from probable pulmonary embolism. The family wishes to express sincerest thanks to all rescue personnel (ambulance and fire-rescue units) who worked so valiantly to call him back, as well as to the two attending RCMP members who conducted their investigation with compassion and professionalism.He is survived by Janice, his wife of 28 years, his brother Philip (Roxanne) and sister Denise Scott of Arthur, ON; as well as his two step-children, Duncan Johnson (Cynthia Fuhrer) of Edmonton, and Karen Johnson (Andrea Allen) of London, ON; and his three grandchildren, Sabian Compri-Johnson (Liam) of Toronto, ON, Chloe and Isaac Fuhrer-Johnson of Edmonton.Care and cremation by Athabasca Community Chapel. A Celebration of Life for family and friends is being planned for Summer, 2020.Please direct donations in his memory to the Quilting For Humanity Society (Box 1103, Athabasca T9S 2A9) who will greatly miss his help setting up and taking down their workshop in the Legion basement each month; or to any other worthy local Athabasca volunteer-driven organizations such as Road To Hope, Words Work Literacy Society, and the Athabasca & District Senior Citizens Society.Happy Trails, Peter! Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Athabasca Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close