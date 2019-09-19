Mr. Phillip Paul Benson of Athabasca passed away at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the age of 62 years.
Phil leaves to mourn his loving wife of 41 years, Lee Benson, his children; Ian (Gail) Benson, Laura (Gary) Benson, and Travis (Ashleigh) Benson, his mother Francis Benson, his siblings; Ron Benson, Rita Kulyk, Norman Benson, Harold Benson, Randy Benson, Brian Benson and Rhonda Benson, eight grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
He was predeceased by his father Peter Benson and his brothers Harvey Benson, Robert Benson and Peter Benson.
Vigil Rites will be held at 7:00 P.M on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Athabasca Community Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at the St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1:00 P.M.
Those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Phil's memory to the Road To Hope charity.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019