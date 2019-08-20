Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Albert Soucy. View Sign Obituary

Ray Albert Soucy, 68, (born in Edmonton on March 25, 1951) of Vancouver, BC, passed away on August 7, 2019 after a short but aggressive battle with cancer.



An interment will be held at St. Bruno's Catholic Cemetery; Colinton, AB, on Saturday August 31, 2019 at noon, followed by a gathering of family and friends; at a no-fuss place Ray enjoyed and would want people "to share a drink and a story for him", Blue's on Whyte in Edmonton, at 3pm.



Ray graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor's of Education and will be fondly remembered for his keen intelligence, love of sciences and reading, and constant interest in politics-characteristics which both of his educator daughters share.



He was a proud and free-spirited man whose friends said "he kept quiet most of the time but had a hearty laugh and a quick wit."

Ray is survived by his daughter and son-in law Beth and Stacy Rasmussen; and grandson Magnus, as well as his daughter Jennifer Hotchkiss (Jon) and grandchildren Tristyn, Sway and Harlow. He is also survived by his brother Ed, sister Irene (who lovingly cared for him in his final days), and supportive brother-in-law Elmer; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Ray is preceded in death by his devoted sister Yvonne Gunderson and their mother Fleur-Ange Lanz.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Megaphone Magazine in Vancouver where Ray worked with dignity and developed meaningful community connections and friendships for over 25 years.

