Mrs. Rhea Georgina Faye Atkinson (nee Thorburn) of Boyle, beloved wife of Mr. Gordon Atkinson, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the age of 86 years.
Rhea was predeceased by her first husband Ron Thorburn, her son Jackie Thorburn, and granddaughter Courtney Neil.
She leaves behind to mourn her loving husband Gordon Atkinson, her children; Laurie (Ralph) Helms, Karen (David) Neil, Kenny Thorburn, Terry (Sue) Thorburn, Lorene Thorburn, Lois (Bobby) Besserman, David (Naomi) Thorburn, Donna (Don) Bragg, Joseph (Carol) Atkinson, Jeanne (Dean) Atkinson, Theresa (Vance) Utri, and Kathrine Atkinson; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church in Boyle, Alberta with Father Paul officiating.
Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada; 110-1525 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K1Z 8R9.
